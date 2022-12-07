Blood Damage Explains Many Harmful Impacts of COVID “Vaccines”

Two key recent medical research articles, one from Italy and one from Germany, are used to document what may be the most critical research finding during the entire COVID pandemic period.

Blood damage that has been detailed through sophisticated research methods is the “missing link” to explain many negative health conditions ranging from heart problems, cancers, reduced immunity, and death. Blood damage is the key biologic explanation for harmful vaccine impacts. Note that I am using the word “vaccine” but fully recognize that COVID vaccines/boosters are not real vaccines, but a form of genetic treatment that, unlike real vaccines, do not actually and truly prevent or cure COVID.

As to deaths, data from Europe, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada on total excess mortality countrywide in 2022 that are greater than in 2020 and 2021 are best explained by widespread COVID vaccine use in 2022 and not COVID infection deaths.

Please understand that ordinary blood testing you may get from your physician’s laboratory orders is not the same as the research techniques used to document vaccine-induced blood damage. Do not let cognitive dissonance stand in the way of your acceptance of these frightening research results.

In both research publications, you must closely examine the many photographs given to prove blood damage; it is infeasible to reproduce them here. It will take time and patience to closely read these two studies. But there is no alternative if you truly want to understand how blood damage has been proven in a compelling way.

Italian study

The title is Dark-Field Microscopic Analysis on the Blood of 1,006 Symptomatic PersonsAfter Anti-COVIDmRNA Injections from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research.

Here is the abstract:

The use of dark-field microscopic analysis of fresh peripheral blood on a slide was once widespread in medicine, allowing a first and immediate assessment of the state of health of the corpuscular components of the blood. In the present study, we analyzed with a dark-field optical microscope the peripheral blood drop from 1,006 symptomatic subjects after inoculation with an mRNA injection (Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna), starting from March 2021. There were 948 subjects (94%of the total sample) whose blood showed aggregation of erythrocytes and the presence of particles of various shapes and sizes of unclear origin one month after the mRNA inoculation. In 12 subjects, blood was examined with the same method before vaccination, showing a perfectly normal hematological distribution. The alterations found after the inoculation of the mRNA injections further reinforce the suspicion that the modifications were due to the so-called “vaccines” themselves. We report 4 clinical cases, chosen as representative of the entire case series. Further studies are needed to define the exact nature of the particles found in the blood and to identify possible solutions to the problems they are evidently causing.

Here are just a few statements from the conclusions:

With the hematological pictures, we have presented here; it is reasonable to expect reactivation of oncological disease along with blood circulation disorders.

The alterations found after the injection of our patient/cases with mRNA materials (whatever may be in them), we found what we believe is conclusive evidence that the modifications observed, as these persons went from normal blood profiles to very abnormal ones, must be attributed to the proximate mRNA injections.

In conclusion, such abrupt changes, as we have documented in the peripheral blood profile of 948 patients, have never been observed after inoculation by any vaccines in the past, according to our clinical experience. The sudden transition, usually at the time of a second mRNA injection, from a state of perfect normalcy to a pathological one, with accompanying hemolysis, visible packing and stacking of red blood cells in conjunction with the formation of gigantic conglomerate foreign structures, some of them appearing as graphene-family super-structures, is unprecedented. Such phenomena have never been seen before after any “vaccination” of the past.

In our collective experience, and in our shared professional opinion, the large quantity of particles in the blood of mRNA injection recipients is incompatible with normal blood flow, especially at the level of the capillaries. [That last statement is consistent with the research that has found evidence of micro blood clots found after vaccination and in long covid victims.]

German study

The title is German Researchers Examine Covid “Vaccines” and Vaccinated People’s Blood and Say Stop Vaccinations. It is available on this site. An abstract and a link to the report can be found on Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea’s Substack HERE (English).

“The German Working Group for Covid-19 Vaccine Analysis has made its ‘Summary of Preliminary Findings’ publicly available. In a wide-ranging report dated 6 July, the Group described the toxic substances found in all Covid-19 “vaccine” samples analysed and the marked changes seen in blood samples taken from vaccinated people. The Group also found that the greater the stability of the envelope of lipid nanoparticles, the more frequent the vaccine side effects.”

“In order to avert a direct and imminent danger to human life and public safety, we ask that the Covid-19 vaccination programmes be discontinued immediately,” the Group’s report stated.”

The Working Group for Covid Vaccine Analysis is an interdisciplinary working group that has undertaken the task of analysing the contents and the effects of the novel Covid-19 “vaccines.” The group is an internationally networked working group with a core team of more than 60 doctors, physicians, pharmacists, scientists, mathematicians, alternative health practitioners, lawyers, and journalists.

This summary is a preliminary, continuously evolving presentation of our research and findings on the so-called Covid-19 vaccines, as well as the effects we found on the human body and the blood in particular. The summary is intended for the public interest and to encourage further scientific discussion.

The comparison of blood samples from unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals by means of dark-field microscopy showed noticeable changes in the blood of each person who had been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccines. This was evident even if those people hadn’t at that point displayed any visible reaction to the vaccinations. Complex structures similar to those in the vaccines were found in the blood samples of the vaccinated. Using artificial intelligence (AI) image analysis, the difference between the blood of vaccinated and unvaccinated people was confirmed.

Using a small sample of live blood analyses from both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, they determined that artificial intelligence (AI) can distinguish with 100% reliability between the blood of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. This indicates that the Covid-19 vaccines can effect long-term changes in the composition of the blood of the person vaccinated without that person being aware of these changes.

Crystalline formations were found in all of the blood samples taken from vaccinated people. “We are continuing to analyse these formations,” the authors noted. The Group also observed rouleaux formations of red blood cells in all vaccinated samples and “frequently observed an unusually rapid disintegration of the different types of cells in the vaccinated blood.”

The stability of the lipid nanoparticle envelope is closely correlated with the incidence of vaccine side effects and injury. The more stable this envelope, the greater the amount of mRNA that penetrates cells, where the production of spike proteins then takes place. These results correspond with the findings of pathologists who have carried out autopsies on people who died due to vaccine injury. Spike proteins were detected in damaged tissue. Researchers suspect that the spike protein is, in itself, toxic.

The following predominantly metallic elements were unexpectedly detected in the doses from AstraZeneca, BioNTech/Pfizer, and Moderna:

• Alkali metals: caesium (Cs), potassium (K),

• Alkaline earth metals: calcium (Ca), barium (Ba),

• Transition metals: cobalt (Co), iron (Fe), chromium (Cr), titanium (Ti),

• Rare earth metals: cerium (Ce), gadolinium (Gd),

• Mining group/metal: aluminium (Al),

• Carbon group: silicon (Si) (partly support material/slide),

• Oxygen group: sulphur (S)

Conclusion

The blood damage caused by COVID “vaccines” is best seen by the public as the key “missing link” that can explain what I and many others have been reporting on for many months. Namely, the multitude of adverse health impacts and deaths from what the medical and public health establishment, the mainstream media, and government agencies are still pushing on the public.

Eventually, history will show that all the powers forcing COVID “vaccines” on the public do not have the courage and integrity to admit that the “vaccines” were a dangerous and false pandemic solution that ultimately will explain millions of deaths. They can be seen as part of the Bio-War forced upon humanity – a true crime against humanity. And the principal force that created the phony vaccine movement was Anthony Fauci, for home prosecution as a criminal is sorely needed.

