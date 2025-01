Board Certified Surgeon in Austin, Texas is whistleblower on US Health Insurance Companies She was just PULLED OUT OF SURGERY while her patient was asleep and forced to speak with UnitedHealthcare who tries to cancel patients inpatient stay after surgery who has CANCER

while her patient was asleep and forced to speak with UnitedHealthcare who tries to cancel patients inpatient stay after surgery who has CANCER "It's…

