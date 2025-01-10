Homeless man with blowtorch arrested for arson in connection with Kenneth Fire in LA

By The Postmillennial

One of the wildfires burning acreage in and around Los Angeles is being investigated as arson and police took a suspect into custody on Thursday.

The suspect is reportedly a homeless man in his 30s, per the Daily Mail. Charles Dinsel, senior lead officer at the LAPD, told said that roughly 30 minutes after the fire ignited, “A suspect was detained over in Woodland Hills area by citizens,” and was taken to Topanga station.

When asked by a reporter during the press conference if the Kenneth Fire was intentionally started, Dinsel replied, “At this time that’s what we believe, yes.” He called the area a crime scene, adding that the fire was “being investigated as a crime,” but did not specify how the blaze was set. The Los Angeles Police Department officials said that the fire is now being investigated as a case of arson.

A resident had reportedly called 911 to report a male suspect attempting to set a fire at the 21700 block of Ybarra Road at approximately 4:30 pm. The man was found with a blowtorch, according to the Washington Examiner.

Dinsel added that there was no clear motive, but noted the area was “closed off” for further investigations.

As of Friday, the Palisades Fire has burned through nearly 20,000 acres and is only 6 percent contained, per NBC News. The Eaton Fire has burned through 13,690 acres and is zero percent contained. At least 10 people have died as a result of the blaze and tens of thousands have been displaced.