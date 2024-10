BREAKING🚨

Israel has targeted *FRENCH* Multinational Company TotalEnergies gas station in Beirut.

This comes after Emmanuel Macron BANNED military aid to Israel.

Netanyahu is a psychopath and has now targeted a major French company…🇫🇷🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/iPRAjNs9vi

— Pelham (@Resist_05) October 5, 2024