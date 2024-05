BREAKING: A female student was reportedly assaulted in the women’s bathroom in Arcadia High School in @GreeceCentral by a male student who identifies as a girl.

BREAKING: A female student was reportedly ass*ulted in the women’s bathroom in Arcadia High School in @GreeceCentral by a male student who identifies as a girl. More trans violence. pic.twitter.com/goP5JcekOq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 3, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet