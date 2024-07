BREAKING: A large number of casualties are being transported to hospitals in Khan Younis following a barrage of Israeli airstrikes on al-Mawasi region, the area designated as a ‘humanitarian zone’ by the Israeli army.

BREAKING: A large number of casualties are being transported to hospitals in Khan Younis following a barrage of Israeli airstrikes on al-Mawasi region, the area designated as a 'humanitarian zone' by the Israeli army. pic.twitter.com/KHGjiRghWN — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 13, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet