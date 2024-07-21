BREAKING:
All states have a responsibility under international law to stop genocide.
Yemen, one of the poorest countries in the world, upheld that responsibility.
Israel is now bombing Yemen for daring to interfere with its active genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/t4vtHarmbg
— sarah (@sahouraxo) July 20, 2024
I don’t know much about Yemen, except that it’s relatively under developed, but a friend sent me this comment:
“That’s the trouble with being a braveheart standing up to genocide. America will send the big bunker busters to the IDF and the whole Middle-east will wind up in ruins, and with all the support from the American bible-thumpers. Yemen is the best of the Ishmaelites and that is why the jews torment them. The Yemenis are the pure ones the scapegoats of jewish criminality and guilt.”
Then I found this out about Yemen:
What Are The Major Natural Resources Of Yemen?:
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/what-are-the-major-natural-resources-of-yemen.html
.