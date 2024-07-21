In Leaked Texts, JD Vance Said If U.S. Listened to Netanyahu “We Wouldn’t Have Invaded Iraq”

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Donald Trump’s VP pick JD Vance in mid Oct 2023 said in leaked texts that if the “GOP listened to [Benjamin Netanyahu]” then “we wouldn’t have invaded Iraq, wouldn’t have done nation building in Afghanistan, and wouldn’t be threatening a war with Iran.”

The texts, which show a remarkable ignorance of US-Israel relations, were shared Tuesday by Charles Johnson on Twitter:

“I think it’s very important for the public to understand Vance’s private views on Israel and Bibi Netanyahu,” Johnson said. “And yes, I have a lot more.”

Vance’s texts are in gray and Johnson’s are blue:

Netanyahu lobbied America directly on Sept 12, 2002 to carry out regime change in Iraq:

In order to lie America into war, the New York Times and their reporter Judith Miller effectively acted as Israeli agents when they put out the phony story that Iraq had WMDs and was working on a nuke (just as the NYT last year put out the “Hamas mass rape” lie to justify Israel’s war crimes in Gaza).

The Times were reportedly sent these Vance texts but refused to run them.

Colin Powell said in his biography that the decision to invade Iraq was driven by the “JINSA crowd.”

The Israel Lobby opposed the US pulling out of Afghanistan and has been lobbying for the US to attack Iran for decades.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called for the US to launch a regime change war in Iran in December — just two months after Vance sent these texts!

It also just so happens that the entire media turned on President Biden (after shielding him from all criticism for years) right after it came out in July that he told Netanyahu, “If you launch a big attack on Iran, you’re on your own.”

If Vance believes the nonsense he said in those texts, he’s a moron. If he doesn’t, he’s a liar.