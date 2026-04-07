We covered this months ago when Patagonia was burning, now the documents are in black and white.
A leaked Argentine government file (MS-26) reveals a “preventive plan” to receive up to 300,000 Israeli refugees — exclusively Israeli citizens, zero provision for Iranian or other civilian war victims.
Separately, expediente AR-MOPU-ISR-0426-7781, filed March 8, 2026, proposes a private settlement in Patagonia called “Barrio Privado Josué, Profeta de Israel,” 100,000 hectares of fire-scorched land. Four times the size of Gaza. Construction set to begin April 2026.
Milei gutted fire management budgets by 81%, repealed post-fire land-use protections, and opened migration pacts for Israeli nationals, while fires cleared the very land now being developed.
🇦🇷🇮🇱 BREAKING: Argentina's Plan Andinia Is No Longer a Theory, It's a Filed Government Document
We covered this months ago when Patagonia was burning, now the documents are in black and white.
A leaked Argentine government file (MS-26) reveals a "preventive plan" to receive up… pic.twitter.com/wDh7uLqeDs
— DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) April 4, 2026
One thought on “BREAKING: Argentina’s Plan Andinia Is No Longer a Theory, It’s a Filed Government Document”
Where I live in far west Texas, desert-mountain region, is known to have at least one or two large wild fires every year. So just a thought: will traitor Trump send in Israeli or other arsenists to burn this beautiful region to bring in Israeli Zionists who hate Christianity (most of this area is either Catholic–Hispanic majority region–or various other denominations, including even Orthodox) and will commit crimes against us locals while the Trumptards in charge allow it to happen?
Come get me, you Noahide Synagogue of Satan! Watch out for mountain lions….