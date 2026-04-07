BREAKING: Argentina’s Plan Andinia Is No Longer a Theory, It’s a Filed Government Document

By DD Geopolitics

We covered this months ago when Patagonia was burning, now the documents are in black and white.

A leaked Argentine government file (MS-26) reveals a “preventive plan” to receive up to 300,000 Israeli refugees — exclusively Israeli citizens, zero provision for Iranian or other civilian war victims.

Separately, expediente AR-MOPU-ISR-0426-7781, filed March 8, 2026, proposes a private settlement in Patagonia called “Barrio Privado Josué, Profeta de Israel,” 100,000 hectares of fire-scorched land. Four times the size of Gaza. Construction set to begin April 2026.

Milei gutted fire management budgets by 81%, repealed post-fire land-use protections, and opened migration pacts for Israeli nationals, while fires cleared the very land now being developed.

🇦🇷🇮🇱 BREAKING: Argentina's Plan Andinia Is No Longer a Theory, It's a Filed Government Document We covered this months ago when Patagonia was burning, now the documents are in black and white. A leaked Argentine government file (MS-26) reveals a "preventive plan" to receive up… pic.twitter.com/wDh7uLqeDs — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) April 4, 2026