Florida Everglades are on Fire right now Thousands of Acres, of which currently 0% is contained.

One thought on “Florida Everglades are on Fire right now Thousands of Acres, of which currently 0% is contained.

  1. Gee I wonder how someone or some group started a fire in one of the wettest regions of Florida…. Data Center, maybe? After all, Data Centers need water, right? And they need to drive out the wildlife as well, including manatees and jaguars….

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