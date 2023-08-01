BREAKING: At least 4 people shot outside Mississippi hospital

By Darian Douraghy – The Postmillennial

A shooting took place in Columbus, Mississippi on Monday afternoon, with at least four different people being shot.

The attack was reportedly carried out at the Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle around 4 p.m.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said that four people have been apprehended in regard to the shooting. He believes the gunfire erupted on the hospital premises, but does not know the precise location.

WCBI reported that one victim was flown to a Memphis hospital, and that two were in surgery as of 6 p.m.