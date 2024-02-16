BREAKING: Biden DOJ arrests former FBI informant who said Biden took bribes from Ukrainian energy company

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

On Thursday, special counsel David Weiss charged a former FBI informant who claimed President Biden was bribed by Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma. The indictment claims the informant lied about Biden’s alleged role in the business dealings.

Alexander Smirnov, 43, was arrested on Thursday at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, per CNN.

Smirnov has been accused in the indictment that his story to the FBI “was a fabrication, an amalgam of otherwise unremarkable business meetings and contacts that had actually occurred but at a later date than he claimed and for the purpose of pitching Burisma on the Defendant’s services and products, not for discussing bribes to [Joe Biden] when he was in office.”

The informant, who has now been identified as Smirnov, provided testimony to House Republicans and their investigation into the Biden family’s alleged illegal foreign business dealings. He claimed that Burisma executives paid President Biden and his son Hunter Biden $5 million each to have a Ukrainian prosecutor fired who had been investigating Burisma at the time.

The informant claimed that the bribery occurred while Biden was vice president serving under Barack Obama.

The indictment states, “In truth and fact, the Defendant had contact with executives from Burisma in 2017, after the end of the Obama-Biden Administration and after the then Ukrainian Prosecutor General had been fired in February 2016, in other words, when [Joe Biden] had no ability to influence U.S. policy and when the Prosecutor General was no longer in office.”

“In short, the Defendant transformed his routine and unextraordinary business contacts with Burisma in 2017 and later into bribery allegations against [Joe Biden], the presumptive nominee of one of the two major political parties for President, after expressing bias against [Joe Biden] and his candidacy,” it continues.