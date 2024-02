#HB4876 will further erode #parentalrights in IL.

These rights aren't partisan.

They aren't granted by government.

They are fundamental.

We will fight this evil together.#opposeIL4876

Stay tuned to @awakeIL social media, blog, & livestreams for updates & calls of action. https://t.co/4ZlUMl3CxL pic.twitter.com/pb8pLU9BCv

— Awake Illinois (@Awake_IL) February 10, 2024