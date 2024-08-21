BREAKING: Bomb threats reported at four Chicago hotels near DNC

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

On the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, at least four hotels in the city’s Near West Side, where the convention is taking place, were reportedly hit with bomb threats that included anti-semitic statements. This comes as pro-Gaza agitators have been protesting the proceedings inside the convention.

According to Fox 32, officers and police K9s began searching the Nobu Hotel just before noon. The threat, emailed to the outlet, stated that pipe bombs had been placed in multiple hotels, including the Hyatt House Chicago, Hotel Chicago, and Nobu Hotel.

The threat noted that the DNC is taking place this week in the area, and also included anti-semitic statements.

The Chicago Police Department told the New York Post, “The US Secret Service is aware of threats made to various locations in the Downtown area. Law enforcement personnel are screening the affected areas and examining the credibility of the threat.”

On Monday evening, agitators outside the United Center, where the DNC is taking place, breached security barricades put in place for the event. They were seen removing sections of fencing and attempting to breach the second barricade.

According to the Chicago Tribune, 13 people were arrested during Monday’s protest. Sources told the outlet that police found nothing after the bomb threats and “the threat was declared not bona fide.” A third line of fencing surrounding the convention has been added.