🚨🇮🇱 Rabbi Shmuley and his daughter have filed an FBI complaint against Candace Owens.

The same man who tried to ruin Michael Jackson is now targeting @RealCandaceO.

Shmuley and his daughter are on video threatening to destroy Candace in the media if she doesn’t fall in line. pic.twitter.com/ft0UU2HIGs

