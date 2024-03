BREAKING: British lawmaker Andrew Bridgen proposes putting the death penalty back on the table for those who committed “crimes against humanity” by those who perpetrate, collude, and cover up “COVID atrocities.”

BREAKING: British lawmaker Andrew Bridgen proposes putting the death penalty back on the table for those who committed “crimes against humanity” by those who perpetrate, collude, and cover up “COVID atrocities.” pic.twitter.com/NF3b24l6ea — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) March 19, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet