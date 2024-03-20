Details Emerge of ‘Brutal, Violent Rape’ by NYC Mayor Eric Adams

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

Details emerge of violent rape by Mayor Eric Adams.

The allegation of rape against New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been documented in horrific detail months after the initial lawsuit was filed.

An unidentified woman filed a lawsuit against the mayor, claiming he brutally and violently raped her while the two were working together in 1993. On Monday, the New York Times reported that Adams “demanded a colleague give him oral sex in exchange for career help in 1993 and sexually assaulted her when she refused.”

