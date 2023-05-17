BREAKING: Chinese Donors To UPenn Biden Center Have Ties To Hunter’s Dealings And CCP by Mark Steffen

New details have emerged about the identities and associations of Chinese donors to President Joe Biden’s namesake policy center at the University of Pennsylvania, including previously unreported levels of large donations given during and after the president’s successful 2020 campaign.

Records obtained by Americans for Public Trust and reported by Fox News show the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement received $105 million from Chinese donors, some of whom are linked to the country’s communist government or previous business dealings by Hunter Biden, the president’s embattled son.

“On the heels of learning that the Biden family received millions of dollars from foreign entities, this latest revelation raises further questions about the scope of President Biden’s ties to China,” Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust, told Fox News Digital.

The massive largesse, nearly twice what was originally known, deepens the scrutiny of President Biden’s relationships with overseas contributors who may have sought influence ahead of the election by making six-figure donations to the Biden think tank. Among the contributors are Cathay Fortune, a private equity group that previously worked with Hunter Biden and Chinese business associates to purchase a cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2016. Hunter Biden sat on the group’s board and owned 30 percent of the company in partnership with several other Americans.

Other records obtained showed that an executive with Chinese company China Molybdenum, now controlled by Cathay Fortune under the name CMOC Group Limited, contributed $100,000 to the university in 2020. Ma Weihua, a former associate of the Chinese Entrepreneur Club, pushed millions to the university between 2018 and 2019 after Devon Archer, a Hunter Biden business partner, arranged their meeting with then-Vice President Biden.

One individual with ties to the Chinese Communist Party gave $14.5 million to the university between 2019 and 2020, when Biden was campaigning for president. Chu Mang Yee, a real estate mogul and owner of Hopson Education Charitable Funds Limited (HECFL), is a former communist party official.

Since taking control of Congress, House Republicans have searched for evidence that President Biden and his family peddled influence to overseas companies that may have been trying to access political avenues in the United States.