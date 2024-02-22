BREAKING: Democrat politicians in Chicago have placed over 3000 illegal immigrants in this one abandoned factory alone.

By Dom Lucre

They are taking resources away from the Black community to compensate what they call “The New Americans” what is even more disturbing is the fact that this factory is confidently beside the union building where they are able to register to vote.

They also enrolling illegal aliens in school that return to the abandoned factory after class is over in addition to temporary licenses plates for each of their cars. Every plate we saw has an expired tag with no policing.

The great replacement is real but it’s hitting minorities communities the hardest and those are the people that Democrats depend on.

