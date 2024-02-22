Trudeau: ‘Independent Media Threatens To Destroy WEF Agenda’

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned that independent media outlets represent a threat to the WEF’s Great Reset agenda that the global elites are working so hard to implement.

“There is out there a deliberate undermining of mainstream propaganda,” Trudeau declared on Wednesday in an interview with Real Talk Ryan Jespersen.

“There are the conspiracy theorists, there are the social media drivers who are trying to do everything they can to keep people in their little filter bubbles that prevent people from actually agreeing on a common set of facts the way CBC and CTV, when they were our only sources of news, used to project across the country.”

Infowars.com reports: Trust in the mainstream media, which was already on the decline, cratered amid the COVID-19 plandemic as they constantly pushed false government narratives, such as the experimental mRNA vaccine being safe and effective and that the coronavirus came from a wet market in Wuhan, China.

The fake news and propaganda dissemination by the mainstream media was so insidious and blatant that a Gallup poll last year found at least half of Americans believed the media was deliberately misleading them.

That may help explain why mainstream media outlets, from CNN to the Washington Post, are issuing widespread layoffs across the board in recent months.

It would also explain why the establishment is hellbent on passing laws criminalizing dissenting viewpoints under the guise of combatting “misinformation” surrounding COVID, the mRNA vaccines, the Ukraine war, and more.

Watch Trudeau’s full remarks: