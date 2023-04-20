BREAKING: ‘Fauci Files’ show collusion between Twitter, big pharma to silence Covid dissent, boost vaccines by Libby Emmons

The Fauci Files finally dropped on Twitter on Thursday, after a promise from Elon Musk in December. Musk had said “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” which was a rallying cry from many GOP lawmakers in Congress. Fauci, notably, said he had no idea what Musk was talking about. He further said he didn’t know how to use Twitter. This turns out to have been untrue, and Paul D. Thacker, former investigator for the US Senate, brought the receipts, straight from the Twitter files.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci did an account takeover for @WHOCOVIDResponse.” This runs contrary to Fauci’s public statements and sworn deposition given on Nov 23, 2022,” Thacker revealed. That first takeover was in March 2021, and a second came in April of that year.

Others in the Covid White House team working for the Biden administration, Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Andy Slavitt, undertook similar engagements on Twitter, to answer 32 questions about Covid and the Covid response, generating over 4 million impressions.

Fauci’s presence at Twitter went far beyond the facing pages of the site. Musk tweeted in December that employees at the big tech platform had an internal Slack channel dedicated to Fauci, called the “Fauci Fan Club.” Thacker indicates that Fauci’s perspectives were taken not as guidance but dictated by the Twitter club.



Fauci wasn’t the only “leading trusted voice” that Twitter looked to for guidance as to how to handle dissent on Covid mandates, dictates, and perspectives. They also partnered up with the same big pharmaceutical companies that stood to gain the most profit from vaccine mandates that so many Americans were railing against. Twitter, Thacker writes, worked with those “Big Pharma companies and pharmacy chains to shape vaccine marketing campaigns.” And in service to maintaining the “right” approach to Covid vaccine guidance, Twitter enacted a policy of removing tweets that contained so-called vaccine “misinformation.” But it wasn’t just silencing dissenting Americans that Twitter took as its purview, but helping vaccine makers and pharmacies craft messaging to encourage more people to get the shots, which began as two shots for the initial dose, and spiraled into many more as the pandemic continued and the lack of the vaccines’ efficacy became more apparent. This opened the door for further pharma partnerships between Twitter and drug makers, such as Johnson & Johnson. This is a breaking story and will be updated. An attorney who worked for Twitter and left amid the Musk takeover “praised Fauci as ‘the leading trusted voice about the COVID-19 response in the United States.,'” and was “one of the attorneys he interfaced with on ‘disinformation’ at Twitter,” Thacker said.