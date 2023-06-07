Breaking: House Oversight Committee to Hold FBI Director Wray in Contempt for Refusing to Provide Document Detailing Bribery Scheme Involving Biden by Linda Spina

The House Oversight Committee plans to go forward with a plan to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress after refusing to turn over Form FD-1023, the informant file that accuses Joe Biden of corruption while serving as vice president under Barack Obama.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer initially refused Wray’s offer to privately view the informant file after confirming its existence and missing the May 3 deadline.

Rep. Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley issued the subpoena for FD-1023 that allegedly details “an exchange of money between Biden and a foreign national who may have influenced U.S. policy decisions.”

The two Republican lawmakers learned of the existence of the document from a whistleblower.

According to the Washington Examiner, Comer accepted Wray’s offer to view the document this week but has not changed his mind on moving forward with the contempt charge.

“Wray met with Comer and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the ranking member of the committee, on Monday to view the document in a secure facility. However, the FBI has yet to hand the document over to the full committee for review, prompting Comer to threaten contempt proceedings,” the Washington Examiner reported.

“Everybody on that committee has a responsibility of oversight,” the speaker said pointing out that showing the document to Comer and Raskin doesn’t satisfy the subpoena.

“He needs to supply it to everybody on the committee.”

The FBI feels that it has fulfilled its obligation. In a statement on Monday, the agency said it had “demonstrated its commitment to accommodate the committee’s request, including by producing the document in a reading room at the US Capitol.”

“The escalation to a contempt vote under these circumstances is unwarranted,” the bureau said in the statement.

Comer refutes the FBI’s claim. He said, “It’s not real complicated. We want the document.”

The FBI confirmed that the “unclassified FBI-generated record” has not been disproven and is currently being used in an ongoing investigation.

“The confidential human source who provided information about then-Vice President Biden being involved in a criminal bribery scheme is a trusted highly credible informant who has been used by the FBI for over 10 years and has been paid over six figures,” Comer said.

House Democrats have accused Comer of using contempt proceedings to discredit and “ultimately ‘dismantle’ the FBI.”

Whether that’s true or not, the FBI is not helping to improve its image with the American people.

Refusing to hand over a document to the House Oversight Committee looks like another attempt by a government agency to run cover for the president.

The FBI continues to act like an arm of the Democrat party and keeps us in the dark regarding the criminal activities involving the Biden family.

The contempt of Congress hearings will be initiated on Thursday.

