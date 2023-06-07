Breaking: The European Union and World Health Organization Collaborate on Global Digital Vaccine Passports by Linda Spina

When the idea of a vaccine passport first came to light, it furthered the divide in this country and the world about individual rights and civil liberties.

In an opinion piece on CNN.com, Peter Baldwin said it was not “an ideal moment to parse the points of individual rights.” He called the idea of a vaccine passport a “technical, not an ideological issue.”

While many refute his premise, some see no problem with requiring forced vaccination in order to travel.

Fast forward two years.

During a joint press conference in Geneva, the WHO and the EU announced a partnership in establishing a global digital vaccine passport.

This collaboration follows a November 2022 agreement between the two entities to “enhance strategic cooperation on global health issues.”

“In June 2023, WHO will take up the European Union (EU) system of digital COVID-19 certification to establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens across the world from ongoing and future health threats, including pandemics,” the WHO press release states.

“This is the first building block of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) that will develop a wide range of digital products to deliver better health for all.”

“The first building block of the global WHO system becomes operational in June 2023 and aims to be progressively developed in the coming months,” the WHO press release continues.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added, “Building on the EU’s highly successful digital certification network, WHO aims to offer all WHO Member States access to an open-source digital health tool, which is based on the principles of equity, innovation, transparency and data protection and privacy. New digital health products in development aim to help people everywhere receive quality health services quickly and more effectively.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the value of digital health solutions in facilitating access to health services,” Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus said during the Geneva press conference.

“While the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic is now over, investment in digital infrastructure remains an important resource for health systems and for economies and societies at large.”

In the press release, the WHO touts the EU’s plan of utilizing vaccine passports helped to fight the virus.

“One of the key elements in the European Union’s work against the COVID-19 pandemic has been digital COVID-19 certificates. To facilitate free movement within its borders, the EU swiftly established interoperable COVID-19 certificates (entitled ‘EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate’ or ‘EU DCC’),” the WHO press release reads.

Now the WHO believes this is the way forward for the entire globe. This plan should concern everyone who is worried about global tyranny.

“With this collaboration, WHO will facilitate this process globally under its own structure with the aim to allow the world to benefit from the convergence of digital certificates.”

Who exactly will benefit from global digital vaccine passports? It definitely will not be the average citizen.

When you can still get COVID-19 and spread it after receiving the COVID vaccine, why violate people’s freedoms by mandating it to travel?