BREAKING: In a legal win for the Biden admin DOJ, a federal judge has issued an injunction against the state of Texas, ordering it to remove all 1,000 feet of river buoy barriers in the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, TX by September 15th.

See ruling here: https://t.co/OQp1lFeGHu

— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 6, 2023