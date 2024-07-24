Breaking: Israel has destroyed the remaining buildings of Al-Azhar University in central Gaza. It has demolished all the universities in Gaza, higher education institutes, and hundreds of government and UN schools. #GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/WyYismyQjg
— Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) July 23, 2024
3 thoughts on “Breaking: Israel has destroyed the remaining buildings of Al-Azhar University in central Gaza. It has demolished all the universities in Gaza, higher education institutes, and hundreds of government and UN schools.”
I guess they really did listen to The King of Israel, Donald Trump, when he offered the three commanding words: “FINISH THE JOB!!”
A vote for him or any other candidate is a vote for genocide. A vote for him or any other candidate makes the voter a mass killer. We are what we support.
In case you want to see clapping politicians, Bibi is speaking live right now:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6XZKE7a_F4
I’m vomiting as I listen to him live. Full-on overtake of America.
