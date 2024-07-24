Breaking: Israel has destroyed the remaining buildings of Al-Azhar University in central Gaza. It has demolished all the universities in Gaza, higher education institutes, and hundreds of government and UN schools.

Breaking: Israel has destroyed the remaining buildings of Al-Azhar University in central Gaza. It has demolished all the universities in Gaza, higher education institutes, and hundreds of government and UN schools. #GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/WyYismyQjg — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) July 23, 2024

