Breaking: Israel has destroyed the remaining buildings of Al-Azhar University in central Gaza. It has demolished all the universities in Gaza, higher education institutes, and hundreds of government and UN schools.

3 thoughts on “Breaking: Israel has destroyed the remaining buildings of Al-Azhar University in central Gaza. It has demolished all the universities in Gaza, higher education institutes, and hundreds of government and UN schools.

  1. I guess they really did listen to The King of Israel, Donald Trump, when he offered the three commanding words: “FINISH THE JOB!!”

    A vote for him or any other candidate is a vote for genocide. A vote for him or any other candidate makes the voter a mass killer. We are what we support.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*