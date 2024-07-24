REPORT: Powerful Democrats Used Debate As ‘Set-Up’ For Biden, Planned ‘Palace Coup’ For Months

By Chris – Trending Politics News

On Sunday Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race, eventually endorsing Kamala Harris as his successor. The announcement came weeks after Biden’s widely criticized performance in the first presidential debate on June 27, where he struggled, frequently losing his train of thought and giving rambling answers.

The aftermath of the debate saw a flurry of criticism, with the majority of the public and politicians on both sides declaring Trump the clear winner. The mounting pressure didn’t stop there. Biden faced intensifying calls to step aside, not just from opposition voices but from within his own party. The move marked the first time an eligible incumbent had withdrawn from reelection since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968.

According to sources who spoke with The New York Post, high-level Democratic Party operatives even threatened to forcibly remove Biden from office unless he bowed out. The meticulously planned “palace coup” designed to halt Biden’s re-election efforts had been simmering for weeks. Despite this, Biden stubbornly resisted every attempt to persuade him to step down, a source intimately familiar with the president’s family revealed to The Post.

This source also shed light on the intense mix of anger, paranoia, and frustration that Biden exhibited as top party officials closed ranks and intensified their pressure on him to withdraw. “That debate was a set-up to convince Democrats that he couldn’t run for president,” the source claimed.

After the debate, Hunter Biden, the president’s son, took a sudden interest in his father’s day-to-day activities, insisting on being present at every meeting, whether official or unofficial, according to the source. “Hunter felt he [Joe Biden] was being set up and he was very concerned about his father,” the source explained. “These people, these officials were not on Joe’s side.” The source also revealed that Biden’s own team was caught off guard by his stunning decision to withdraw from the race—a decision that had been known at least since Tuesday.

The revelation of Biden’s resignation letter on his X account raised eyebrows not only because of its content but also due to its unconventional presentation—it was typed on his private letterhead instead of White House stationery and featured an electronic signature, according to a source. “Everyone was totally shocked,” the source disclosed. The minimalistic response from Jill Biden, who tweeted merely a heart emoji, also added to the intrigue.

Democratic Party insiders had been aware of Biden’s deteriorating condition for at least two years, the source claimed. Recounting a personal encounter, “When I saw him a couple of years ago, it was frightening. He was just repeating slogans and had no idea who I was.”

Biden concluded last year with a job approval rating of just 39 percent, marking the lowest rating for any modern U.S. president after three years in office. Now, Harris has clinched enough delegates to be the Democratic nominee, stepping into the spotlight at a critical time just 29 days before the Democratic National Convention.