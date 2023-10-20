BREAKING: Joe Biden cashed $200,000 check from brother James’ business deal, House investigators reveal

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

On Friday, the House Oversight Committee revealed new details of their investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings, with newly obtained bank records showing a $200,000 personal check written to Joe Biden from his brother, James.

The $200,000 check was written out on March 1, 2018 and was designated as being for a “loan repayment.”

The check was issued the same day that Americore, a rural hospital operator no longer in business, wired a $200,000 loan into James and Sara Biden’s account. The committee noted that this was their personal bank account, not their business account.

Chairman James Comer said that James Biden had received a total of $600,000 in loans from Americore in 2018.

Bankruptcy court documents revealed that James Biden had procured the loans from Americore “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

“James Biden wrote this check to Joe Biden as a ‘loan repayment.’ Americore—a distressed company—loaned money to James Biden who then sent it to Joe Biden.

Even if this was a personal loan repayment, it’s still troubling that Joe Biden’s ability to be paid back by his brother depended on the success of his family’s shady financial dealings,” Comer said.

Comer demanded to know whether Biden has documents to prove that he had lent a large sum of money to his brother, whether he had similar arrangements with other family members, and if Biden knew that the same day he had received the check that his brother received the same amount from Americore.

Speaking with Fox News, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene said “this is a classic example of money laundering.”

“James Biden wrote this personal check from his personal bank account to his brother Joe Biden on the same day that $200,000 went from Americore, “a failing company that managed rural hospitals,” wrote the same amount to go James Biden.

“Democrats have DEMANDED evidence of Biden Crime Family money going directly to Joe Biden’s bank account. Here it is,” Greene wrote on X.