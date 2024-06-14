BREAKING: LA City Council members have removed “No U-Turn” traffic signs in a gay neighborhood. They say the signs were homophobic. No, this is not satire.

One thought on “BREAKING: LA City Council members have removed “No U-Turn” traffic signs in a gay neighborhood. They say the signs were homophobic. No, this is not satire.

  1. Coming next: Changing the color of all the white lines on the roads because they’re racist & oppressive! 😒

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*