BREAKING: LA City Council members have removed "No U-Turn" traffic signs in a gay neighborhood.
They say the signs were homophobic.
No, this is not satire. pic.twitter.com/yadflyo588
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 14, 2024
One thought on "BREAKING: LA City Council members have removed "No U-Turn" traffic signs in a gay neighborhood. They say the signs were homophobic. No, this is not satire."
Coming next: Changing the color of all the white lines on the roads because they’re racist & oppressive! 😒