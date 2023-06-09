BREAKING: Never Before Seen Documents Show Epstein’s Close Relationship With Top American Figures by Nicolelear

A large trove of Jeffrey Epstein’s private calendars and emails were revealed by DailyMail.com.

The hundreds of pages in the files give a new look into the late pedophile’s network of power and influence.

DailyMail reported:

Among the revelations is that Epstein appeared to know personal details about the marriage of Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda – while magician David Blaine had numerous dinners with the financier.

Presidents, prime ministers, royalty, and famous names previously not linked to Epstein are also featured in the hundreds of pages of documents.

They show that Epstein courted the world’s elite even after serving 13 months in jail for having sex with underage girls – and being labeled a registered sex offender.

As he sought to rehabilitate his image, dozens of powerful people were scheduled to meet him including Irina Shayk, Chris Rock, Wendi Murdoch, and Richard Branson.

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel, early Facebook investor Sean Parker, artist Jeff Koons, JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon, and music industry executive Tommy Mottola, who used to be married to Mariah Carey, are also among those who appear in the documents.

The files were handed over by Epstein’s estate to the government in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he owned two private islands during its investigation into his sex trafficking operation.

These newly discovered schedules contain personal numbers and addresses that allowed him to access his associates whenever he wanted to.

Among the famous Americans linked to Epstein are comedian Chris Rock and magician David Blaine. Rock was potentially scheduled for a gathering, but Blaine seems to have had a closer friendship with Epstein than previously known, with multiple dinners mentioned in the records.

Epstein’s influence was in the financial sector as well, with links to prominent banking figures.

The documents show that Jes Staley, the ex-JP Morgan chief, had a total of 31 meetings with Epstein between 2010 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JP Morgan, was listed in Epstein’s records despite a denial from a JP Morgan spokeswoman.

Epstein’s reach extended into the global business circles, as well. He was connected with tech billionaire Peter Thiel, and early Facebook investor, and British business magnate Richard Branson was also revealed in the documents.

Prince Andrew has admitted to being friends with Epstein for more than a decade. Prince Andrew flew on Epstein’s private plane numerous times, stayed at his various properties, and also visited Epstein’s island in the Caribbean, witnesses have alleged.

Epstein victim Virginia Roberts claims that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17. He denies the claim to this day. However, Andrew settled a civil lawsuit brought by Roberts for a reported $12 million.

The files show that the pedophile used Prince Andrew’s name while trying to persuade JP Morgan to let him act as an intermediary for wealthy clients.

Epstein was reportedly trying to persuade the bank to work with Bill Gates on a $100 million fund for elite donors.

It is now widely known that Epstein was close to billionaire Bill Gates. The new files reveal more information about their relationship.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in 2023 that Epstein had threatened Gates in 2017 when he found out he had an affair with Russian bridge player, Mila Antonova.

The DailyMail broke the news that Antonova was pictured in 2010, around the time she had her relationship with Gates, with notorious Russian spy Anna Chapman.

Epstein also appears to have known about the tension within Gates’ marriage to Melinda over their friendship. Melinda later said that she despised Epstein but he former husband continued to meet with him anyway.

Epstein also had a friendship with director Woody Allen, but the closeness of the relationship was truly revealed in the schedules obtained.

Some months Allen and Epstein met multiple times, and on one occasion Epstein had a note saying to take a walk with Allen.

The first entry is in September 2011 and notes that Epstein had to attend one of Allen’s rehearsals.

The following January, Epstein invited Allen and his wife Soon-Yi to dinner.

In April 2013, Epstein was sent a reminder to take Allen to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where Epstein donated $850,000 and was good friends with several professors.

Others who appear in the calendars include Romer Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bonedvik, as well as the LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman.

The documents shed light on just how well-connected Epstein was and just how deep his influence went.

