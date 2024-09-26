BREAKING: New York City Mayor Eric Adams official residence, Gracie Mansion, raided

By Libby Emmons – The Post Millennial

A video from local NYC Pix reporter Dan Mannarino, which he said he obtained from a source, shows what appears to be a raid of Mayor Eric Adams official residence, Gracie Mansion. The raid, in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday morning, follows a criminal indictment that was handed down against Adams on Wednesday.

While the charges have not yet been made public, The City said that “Sources who are familiar with the matter [said] that Adams is being charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent for taking actions in his official capacity after receiving donations from foreign sources.”

In the fall of 2023, Adams’ former campaign manager’s Brooklyn home was raided. This occurred as Adams was heading to Washington, DC to talk to President Joe Biden to deliver his concerns on the border crisis that has had such a deep, indelible and lasting impact on New York City. Over 100,000 illegal immigrants have come to New York seeking shelter, food and aid since Biden took office in 2021. Some months have seen an influx of 10,000 per month.

Adams said that the border crisis would “destroy New York City.” “Let me tell you something, New Yorkers,” he said, “never in my life have I had a problem that I didn’t see an end to. I don’t see an end to this. This will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City. We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month.”

“Everyone is saying it is New York City’s problem,” Adams said of those flooding in from Africa, South and Central America. “Every community in this city will be impacted. We had a $12 billion deficit that we’re going to have to cut. Every service in this city is going to be impacted. All of us.” He went on to say “The city we knew, we’re about to lose.”

The Biden-Harris administration lashed out at Adams following those remarks. Instead of taking responsibility for the problem they created with their open border policies, they claimed that Adams wasn’t well enough prepared to tackle the problem. “It’s not an operationally sound effort,” a Biden-Harris DHS official said said after the agency sent an “assessment team” to the city, slamming the mayor for having “no exit strategy.” The federal government refused to provide funding to aid the crisis in New York.

“We have opened more than 200 emergency shelters, have spent more than $2 billion to date, and expect to spend $5 billion this fiscal year alone without substantial aid from our state and federal partners,” a City Hall spokesperson said at the time, stating that, “New York City has far passed its breaking point.”

Adams released a video on Wednesday night following the indictment, saying that he is innocent and that he believes that the charges are “based on lies.”

“I always knew,” he goes on to say, “that if I stood my ground for all of you that I would be a target.” He said that “leaks and rumors” have been aimed at him in an attempt to “undermine” his credibility. He also condemned the federal agents’ recent raid of his brand new police commissioner’s home searching for old documents just after his previous commish resigned amid a probe into himself and his brother.

Some have indicated that they believe this to be a political prosecution due to Adams’ critique of the Democrat Party.