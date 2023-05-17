BREAKING NEWS: Biden Admin Coordinated With Dark Money Giant On “Transforming Food System”, Emails Detail by Nicolelear

The Biden administration coordinated with Eric Kessler, the founder, and principal of the Arabella Advisors consulting firm, which oversees a large leftist dark money network, on key agricultural issues. The emails were obtained by Fox News Digital.

The internal Department of Agriculture (USDA) communications were obtained by Americans for Public Trust (APT) and shared with Fox News Digital. They show that Kessler was involved in initiatives to “transform” the U.S. food system and to crack down on the meat industry for high prices. Kessler was the only person on the email chain who wasn’t affiliated with the USDA.

“These emails reveal that Eric Kessler has direct access to Biden cabinet officials and plays an intimate role in shaping this administration’s agenda,” APT executive director Caitlin Sutherland told Fox News Digital.

“As the architect and operator of the largest dark money network in U.S. politics, Kessler’s cozy relationship with Secretary Vilsack raises questions about the level of influence his foreign-funded Arabella network has on the Biden administration and its policies,” she continued.

On July 15, 2021, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsak emailed Kessler, Marty Matlock, a USDA senior advisor for food systems resiliency, and Matthew McKenna, a former senior advisor to Vilsack.

He expressed his excitement about a food processing initiative that he noted all three were helping to “direct and lead.”

“Gentlemen- woke up very early this morning thinking about the processing project you are helping to direct and lead,” Vilsack wrote in the email.

“I can tell you from the response I have received to date there is excitement over the possibility of this helping to create a more dynamic and competitive market.”

Fox News reported:

Copied on the email were Vilsack’s chief of staff Katharine Ferguson and Mae Wu, the USDA’s deputy under-secretary of marketing and regulatory programs.

The remainder of the July 2021 email was redacted because it contained information that was “pre-decisional” and deliberative, meaning it was related to a policy not yet in effect.

“I believe the pipeline will fill quickly,” Kessler responded 20 minutes later. “This is striking a real chord and filling a huge need. The feedback I’ve heard has been 100% positive around the initiative and the Department’s leadership.”

Then, shortly after Kessler’s response, Matlock indicated that he and McKenna had included the Arabella Advisors founder in conversations about the project.

“Matt, Eric and I have been in nearly daily conversation about elements and strategies,” Matlock wrote. “In short we are on the job, moving the many elements necessary, and building program strategies for implementation.”

Shortly after Kessler’s response, Matlock said that he and McKenna had included the Arabella Advisors founder in conversation about the project.

“Matt, Eric and I have been in nearly daily conversation about elements and strategies,” Matlock wrote. “In short we are on the job, moving the many elements necessary, and building program strategies for implementation.”

All of the communications and coordination appear to have led to a January 3, 2022 event at the White Hosue where President Biden, Vilsak, and Attorney General Merrick Garland announced steps that the administration would take to “increase processing options” for farmers and ranchers. The event highlighted in part how the Justice Department would work with the USDA on federal enforcement efforts.

“The President was extremely appreciative of your effort,” Vilsack wrote to USDA officials and Kessler after the event. “The White House/NEC is anxious to work with us on both the next steps to implement the processing effort and on the supply chain effort.”

It was a good day for USDA and allowed us to get nearly 2 hours of the President’s Day focused on your work,” the agriculture secretary added. “Just wanted you all to know the President and I very much appreciate the sacrifices of time you have made to get us to this point.”

Kessler emailed Vilsack in response a day later, saying the White House event “was tremendous.” He also said the effort was just beginning.