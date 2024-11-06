Breaking: Seattle Police shut down the Antifa election night riot in the area near the former CHAZ autonomous zone occupation. pic.twitter.com/UDq6BrbtxO
— Andy Ngo 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 6, 2024
6 thoughts on “Breaking: Seattle Police shut down the Antifa election night riot in the area near the former CHAZ autonomous zone occupation.”
What?!! Am I in Oceania? What’s this calm cop voice behaving as if it’s a friend? Is this a new policing tactic? They’re temporarily shelving escalation and opting for glazed-over calmness? And antifa dudes, not showing their faces. Operatives tend to do that. Conclusion: both sides are nuts.
Good morning America. Please go back to work. Everything’s fine. Just keep obeying and we’ll keep stealing you blind, that is, if we let you live.
A little more aftermath entertainment:
https://x.com/KEEMSTAR/status/1854033822167236784
I just read that stock market went through the roof.
Just keep celebrating the economy, America, while your “leader” helps advance this:
Israeli Strike on Home in Northern Gaza Kills 25, Including 13 Children:
https://news.antiwar.com/2024/11/05/israeli-strike-on-home-in-northern-gaza-kills-25-including-13-children/
“Prayers at the Rebbe’s grave don’t go unanswered”:
https://www.ynetnews.com/article/rka480owyg#autoplay
There’s a round-table: Rothschild, Bibi, Harari, Gates, Trump, Fauci, Schwab, Bourla, Tedros, Putin, and a few other players. I hear whispering:
“Let ’em think they won. Swing a little to the left, now a little to the right. Let ’em think they have representation. Stimulus checks? Maybe. WW3? Can’t hurt. Hurricanes, plagues, larger pockets of poverty? These will help assure their surrender. Oh yeah, smash Christmas. Get them infuriated. But best of all, keep genocide going, clear the earth for our glorious victory, our owning of everything and all.”
Another round-table, in another building far-away, there are deep thinking men. Secret plan on the table. Only those with ears to hear will hear it. Only those wanting to live free will enact it. (Aside – Why doesn’t everyone have ears?)
STAGE THEATER! If any non-actor would’ve shouted out what that masked agent did to the pigs they would’ve been tazed at the very least! Absolutely bizarre what they’re wanting people to believe these days. Very unfortunate that many still swallow it hook, line & sinker.