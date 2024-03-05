BREAKING: Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas bill criminalizing illegal border crossings

By Jarryd Jaeger – The Postmillennial

On Monday, the Biden administration’s Department of Justice announced that it had appealed a federal appeals court’s decision to grant a temporary stay of a federal judge’s recent decision to prevent Texas from implementing SB 4, legislation that would make crossing the border an arrestable offense.

In their ruling, handed down Saturday, the New Orleans-based Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals gave the federal government one week to take the case to the highest court in the land.

According to ABC News, the DOJ warned that “absent this court’s intervention,” SB 4 will go into effect at 12:01am on March 10, 2024, profoundly altering the status quo that has existed between the United States and the States in the context of immigration for almost 150 years.”

The battle over Texas’ border has been ongoing, with Texas enacting laws to protect their state from illegal invasion and the Biden administration claiming the state has no authority to do so.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.