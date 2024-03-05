BREAKING: This Black man released footage of migrants hanging on the block of a Philadelphia Black community. He believes they are waiting for “marching orders”

By Dom Lucre

I am getting reports from LA, Chicago, Arizona and New York that this is happening more and more since January and they fear that “Migrants are planning to take over the hoods by force.”

The Great Replacement is real but it is directly affecting the Black Community first because the migrants are willing to replace the Blacks to have a better position at joining American society and entering the other communities of America.

If this is true, as I predicted last month after my visit to Chicago, I fear we are approaching a civil war that will start in the projects and end up in the country clubs.

There is a reason for the sudden confidence migrants are displaying now, to my Black Americans, be safe and be prepared, to all Americans be safe and prepared.

— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 4, 2024