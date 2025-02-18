BREAKING: Trans terror cult leader, member wanted for killing of Vermont Border Patrol agent arrested in Maryland

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

Overnight, the leader of the “Ziz” trans terror cult Jack “Andrea” LaSota, also known as “Ziz,” and co-member Michelle Zajko were arrested in Maryland. Zajko has been on the run since the Inauguration Day killing of border patrol agent David Maland during a traffic stop in Vermont.

The two were taken into custody in Allegany County, Maryland late Sunday. Daniel Arthur Blank was also arrested alongside the two.

Zajko was connected to the two guns found at the scene of Maland’s killing. Authorities recovered .40 caliber and .380-caliber semiautomatic handguns which had reportedly been purchased by Zajko in February 2024 at a Mount Tabor gun shop. Zajko is also wanted by authorities for the January 2023 murders of Richard and Rita Zajko, Zajko’s parents, who were killed inside their home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Zajko was also listed as a “person of interest” in the killing of a landlord in Vallejo, California. Zajko identifies as trans nonbinary.

One of the firearms was allegedly used by Teresa Youngblut, 21, of Seattle, Washington, to shoot Maland, while the other was found in the possession of Felix Bauckholt, a German national who reached for his gun during the attack but was killed in the shootout. Both identify as transgender. Youngblut has been charged with one count of using a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm in connection to Maland’s death.

LaSota identifies as transgender and is accused of influencing followers to kill. LaSota has an arrest warrant in Delaware County, PA, after skipping multiple court hearings. An online obituary claimed that LaSota died in 2022.