🇺🇸🇮🇱📱 U.S. Senator Mark Warner admitted at the Munich Security Conference that Israel played a role in pushing the TikTok ban through Congress:

“The bill was dead until October 7th. After people saw anti-Semitic content on TikTok, it gained momentum” pic.twitter.com/ks9HuDFoME

— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) February 16, 2025