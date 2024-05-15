BREAKING: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plays guitar and performs “Rocking to the Free World” in a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/eHdMvr0EW0
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 14, 2024
Where is this free world he is singing about? Is it on this planet? Is this “free world” forever free to murder and plunder? To enslave and oppress?
So yesterday we had vice president Kamala dropping an f bomb on tv, and today we see the secretary of state presents a very rigid performance of what must have been intended to be oh so cool. Is this to make us think they’re one of us? Well, they ain’t. And no real human being wants to join Club Evil.
