BREAKING: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plays guitar and performs “Rocking to the Free World” in a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine

BREAKING: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plays guitar and performs “Rocking to the Free World” in a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/eHdMvr0EW0 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 14, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



