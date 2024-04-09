BREAKING UPDATE: Shooting at Las Vegas office near casino resort, 3 killed including suspect

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

A shooting occurred around 10 am local time at an office building near Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston in Summerlin, Las Vegas. 3 people have been killed including the suspect.

According to sources who spoke to KTNV, the incident took place during a deposition at Prince Law Group, a law firm.

The two victims are Las Vegas attorney Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley Prince. The shooter was identified by sources familiar with the matter as Las Vegas attorney Joe Houston, according to CBS 8 News Now.

The shooting happened during a deposition involving Prince’s wife and her ex-husband, who the sources said was Houston’s son. Houston was also representing his child at the time. Records indicate that Dylan Houston divorced from then-named Ashley Houston a few years back. Dennis Prince and Ashley Prince recently had a child.

According to the outlet, the shots were fired amid the deposition and the killer shot the two before turning the gun on himself. It took place on the fifth floor of the City National Bank Building which contains the Prince Law Group offices. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police got a call right after 10 am on Monday about the incident.

Officers shut down the area in response to the shooting and asked people to avoid the area. LVMPD posted at the time, “We are investigating a shooting inside a business near Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston. This is a dynamic event and multiple LVMPD emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid the area. We will have more info soon.” Law enforcement confirmed that there is no ongoing threat after the shooting took place. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill confirmed the number of people dead.