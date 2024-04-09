THEY USED WHITE PHOSPHORUS OK THIS CHILD
This Palestinian girl lost her eyelids after being burned alive.
War Crimes pic.twitter.com/azQ4BicWJZ
— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) April 7, 2024
Posted: April 9, 2024
Categories: Videos
One thought on “THEY USED WHITE PHOSPHORUS OK THIS CHILD This Palestinian girl lost her eyelids after being burned alive.”
I’m speechless. No one should have to suffer like this. Ever.