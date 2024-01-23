BREAKING: US, UK militaries conduct second wave of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

The US and British militaries joined forces for the second time in recent weeks to bomb multiple sites used by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

According to the Associated Press, officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said the US and UK used Tomahawk missiles launched from warships and submarines, as well as fighter jets to destroy Houthi missile storage sights and launchers.

This comes around 10 days after the two nations worked together to strike more than 60 targets in 28 locations, which was the first US military response to Houthi drone and missile attacks that have ramped up since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

In a statement posted online, the Houthi’s media office said that Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, was one of the targets.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.