Congress Quietly Passed a Bill Last Summer Called ‘Disease X Act’ – Media Blackout

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

In June 2023, the U.S. Congress quietly passed a new bill called House Resolution 3832, also known as the Disease X Act of 2023, that references a deadly pandemic that is coincidentally the subject of a World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting that took place last week.

At the WEF meeting, the elites decided that Disease X “could have 20 times more fatalities than COVID.”

Naturalnews.com reports: What we are more than likely witnessing with this new revelation is the stage being set for another round of COVID-like lockdowns, mask mandates and whatever else the powers that be throw at the world once they unleash their next pre-planned bioweapon, known as Disease X.

Does Congress know something America doesn’t?

In short, the Disease X Act of 2023 reveals plans to establish a new program at BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) to develop medical countermeasures for any future viral threats that have pandemic potential. In other words, there are more COVIDs coming down the pike.

The legislation is intentionally vague, which is certainly no accident. Vague legislation tends to be wide reaching in its scope once executed, which means the severity of its intentions are likely vast and far-reaching.

One report from UnHerd covering what took place at the WEF meeting on Disease X described what was discussed there as “worrying,” noting that it shows “signs of the acceleration of technocratic tendencies in pandemic preparedness, which have only consolidated since Covid.”

The panel-style meeting opened with a statement from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who tried to clarify all the “misinformation” about the panel itself, so-called misinformation being the number-one global threat right now, according to the WEF’s Global Risks Report 2024.

Ghebreyesus insisted that nobody should be worried about Disease X, which is simply a placeholder name for future biological threats. He continued to ramble from there about strengthening healthcare and education and supporting communities as they prepare for a coming Disease X pandemic.

Only once did anyone on the panel even mention the word lockdown, and it came from a health executive from India by the name of Preetha Reddy who recommended that the next pandemic response should pull a page from how the army operates.

“At any time, anything can happen and we don’t know what side it can come from,” she said.

“Unfortunately, the focus on Disease X is indicative of a broader phenomenon: the rise of our new biomedical security state, best represented by the technocratic governance structures that drove emergency laws on lockdowns, mask and vaccine mandates, quarantines, school closures and censorship,” reported UnHerd about the WEF meeting.

“This is interwoven into the semantic origins of Disease X, which was christened in the WHO R&D Blueprint in 2017 to assist prioritising research and development particularly for vaccines, treatments and tests. It has since become a core driving force for the proliferation of public-private partnerships (PPP) in the global pandemic preparedness industry.”

In addition to serving as a placeholder name for future threats, Disease X is also a catalyst for transforming the future health response to be dominated by corporate, technological and state power rather than individual liberty and freedom.