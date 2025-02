🚨 BREAKING: Zelenskyy slams door on Trump-Putin Peace Talks, Demands $250B from the West to keep the war from ending.

“The US cannot force us to sit and listen at the negotiating table. We are an independent country.”

— JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) February 16, 2025