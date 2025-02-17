Israel Shows Off New Shipment of 2000-lb Bombs Sent by Trump Amid ‘Ceasefire’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel’s Ministry of Defense on Sunday released video showing the arrival of a massive shipment of some 1,800 MK-84 2,000-lb bombs sent by the Trump administration.

WATCH:

From The Times of Israel, “US shipment of 2,000-lb bombs held up by Biden administration arrives in Israel”:

A shipment of some 1,800 heavy bombs from the United States that had been held up by the previous American administration arrived in Israel overnight, the Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

A ship carrying the MK-84 2,000-lb munitions docked at Ashdod Port and was unloaded onto dozens of trucks and taken to Israeli airbases, the ministry said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz hailed the arrival of the bombs, saying in a statement: “The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel tonight, released by the Trump administration, represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States.”

“I thank President Donald Trump and the US administration for their unwavering support of the State of Israel. We will continue working together to strengthen our security,”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Katz added.