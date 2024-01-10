Brooklyn — A mother yells outside the school that was shut down to house migrants. The students there will immediately switch to remote learning for the time being.

Brooklyn — A mother yells outside the school that was shut down to house migrants. The students there will immediately switch to remote learning for the time being. pic.twitter.com/PiyPYtUTN6 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 10, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



