‘Brutal’ attack on pregnant woman at Publix ends when witness pulls gun, Florida cops say

Yahoo News

A bystander drew his gun on a man accused of beating and stomping on his pregnant girlfriend outside a Publix super market, ending the “brutal” attack, Florida deputies say.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the parking lot of the Largo grocery store, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman told Pinellas County deputies that her boyfriend, Cole Danisment, 27, got angry and punched her in the face repeatedly. She fell to the ground, and Danisment is then accused of stomping on her head and upper body.

The woman told deputies that Danisment knew she was 14 weeks pregnant with his unborn child.

A man who witnessed the attack said he feared for the woman’s life, prompting him to intervene. Danisment didn’t stop brutalizing the woman until the witness pulled a gun on him, according to the affidavit.

The victim was left “covered in large amounts of blood” and suffered a possible broken nose in the attack.

Deputies said there was a no contact order against Danisment after his arrest on a domestic battery charge a week prior, but it did not stop his “pattern of violence” toward his girlfriend.

He acknowledged attacking the woman but told deputies he “saw red” and couldn’t remember what happened after “blacking out,” the affidavit said.

Danisment was charged with aggravated domestic battery and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where he remains held on a $20,000 bond as of Tuesday, Oct. 25, online records show.

Largo is about 20 miles southwest of Tampa.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/brutal-attack-pregnant-woman-publix-145939784.html