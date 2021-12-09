Buffalo NY Fires 500 Healthcare Workers Refusing To Vaccinate, 7 Hospitals Stop Performing Surgeries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Time has run out for hundreds of local healthcare employees who were not comfortable getting the COVID vaccination. After a series of medical and religious exemption deadlines this fall, the final numbers are out.

Because of the mass firing, there are 7 hospitals in the area that are no longer doing surgeries.

While the county itself does not have a vaccine mandate, it is widely believed that Joe’s “mandate” may have caused the hospitals to fire 500 workers.

See video here: https://vidmax.com/video/209317-buffalo-ny-fires-500-healthcare-workers-refusing-to-vaccinate-7-hospitals-stop-performing-surgeries#allComments