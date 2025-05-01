Building the Standing Army: Trump’s New Order Hands Military Power to Local Cops

By Matt Agorist – The Free Thought Project

On April 28, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Strengthening and Unleashing America’s Law Enforcement to Pursue Criminals and Protect Innocent Citizens.” This directive significantly expands the federal government’s role in local policing, blurring the lines between civilian law enforcement and military operations. It authorizes the transfer of excess military equipment to local police departments, increases federal funding for law enforcement, and provides legal protections for officers accused of misconduct. Critics argue that this move accelerates the militarization of the police and undermines civil liberties.​

A Step Towards Militarized Policing

The executive order mandates the Attorney General and the Secretary of Defense to “increase the provision of excess military and national security assets in local jurisdictions to assist State and local law enforcement.” This includes military-grade weapons, vehicles, and surveillance equipment, effectively turning local police forces into paramilitary units. Such measures raise concerns about the erosion of the Posse Comitatus Act, which prohibits the use of the military for domestic law enforcement.​

Historical Context and Warnings

The Founding Fathers warned against the dangers of a standing army. James Madison stated, “A standing military force, with an overgrown Executive will not long be safe companions to liberty.” The current trajectory of increasing police militarization echoes these concerns, suggesting a shift towards authoritarian governance.​

Implications for Civil Liberties

The executive order’s legal shield for police accused of misconduct reflects a deeper shift toward a technocratic police state, where accountability is replaced with institutional protection. By establishing federal mechanisms to legally defend officers and encouraging the prosecution of local officials who push back against federal policing priorities, the order elevates enforcement above civil oversight.

The directive’s targeting of local diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies is presented as a stand against political interference—but it also signals a rejection of any local autonomy that doesn’t align with federal enforcement goals. While DEI policies are often criticized for prioritizing immutable characteristics like race or sexual orientation over merit or individual rights, their dismantling here is not about restoring fairness. It’s about consolidating power. In doing so, the executive order sidesteps both civil liberties and federalism, making it clear that the goal is central control—not a freer or fairer society.

In short, Trump’s plan doesn’t just militarize the police—it pseudo-federalizes them, makes them unaccountable, and installs them as a politically protected enforcement class within a growing surveillance infrastructure.

A Bipartisan Issue

It is important to note that the militarization of police is not exclusive to one political party, either. The 1033 Program, which facilitates the transfer of military equipment to local law enforcement, has been expanded under both Democratic and Republican administrations. In fact, during COVID, Biden spent more on militarizing local cops in 2021 than Trump did. This bipartisan trend underscores the need for public scrutiny and legislative oversight to protect civil liberties.​

Conclusion

President Trump’s executive order represents a significant shift towards militarized policing, raising alarms about the potential erosion of civil liberties and the establishment of a domestic standing army. As the federal government continues to expand its influence over local law enforcement, it is imperative to revisit the constitutional principles that safeguard against authoritarianism.

And to those applauding this move because their “team” is in power right now: remember, power changes hands, but the machinery of the state remains. Once these powers are handed over, they are almost never clawed back. When the winds shift and the other side takes over, don’t be surprised when the same militarized tools you cheered on are used to crush dissent you agree with. If you doubt this claim, go back and reread the myriad articles we wrote during COVID about cops beating, kidnapping, and killing people using the state’s draconian lockdowns and their newfound police powers as justification.

Spoiler alert: You don’t build an unaccountable police state for your enemies without it eventually turning on you too.