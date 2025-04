🚨 CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS JUST SHUT DOWN A DOZEN FAMILY FARMS — AND SLAPPED A GAG ORDER ON THE FARMERS 🚨

In Point Reyes, multi-generational ranchers are being forced off their land.

🐄 No cows.

🚫 No farming.

🚷 No voice.

They weren’t even allowed to tell the community what was… pic.twitter.com/Nqt28CiENr

— Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) April 17, 2025