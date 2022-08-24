California to Ban Sale of New Gas-Powered Cars – All Electric Vehicles in Next Decade

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

California on Thursday is expected to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

100% of all cars sold in California by 2035 must be ‘free of fossil fuel emissions.’

“The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution,” California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

Because everyone has $70,000 to spend on a new car.

The New York Times reported:

California on Thursday is expected to put into effect its sweeping plan to prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035, a groundbreaking move that could have major effects on the effort to fight climate change and accelerate a global transition toward electric vehicles. “This is huge,” said Margo Oge, an electric vehicles expert who headed the Environmental Protection Agency’s transportation emissions program under Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. “California will now be the only government in the world that mandates zero-emission vehicles. It is unique.” The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, will require that 100 percent of all new cars sold in the state by 2035 be free of the fossil fuel emissions chiefly responsible for warming the planet, up from 12 percent today. It sets interim targets requiring that 35 percent of new passenger vehicles sold in the state by 2026 produce zero emissions. That would climb to 68 percent by 2030.

Biden last year announced a new order to have 40% to 50% of US auto sales electric by 2030.

Since the overwhelming majority of Americans prefer gas-powered cars to electric vehicles, Joe Biden and the Marxists in California will just force the EVs on the population.

One in five electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas-powered because of the inconvenience of charging.

It only takes a few minutes to fill up a gas tank, yet some electric vehicles need several hours of charging to drive 35 miles.

Charging electric vehicles is a total “hassle” say 20% of EV owners surveyed between 2012 and 2018 so they’re going back to gas, researchers found.

Gateway Pundit