This is the line at one of the food banks in Toronto, Ontario.
Canada now has a record 2 MILLION people a month eating at food banks.
Most of these people have jobs and can’t afford the cost of living crisis in Canada.
Justin Trudeau needs to go. Canada used to be a wealthy… pic.twitter.com/pPWRuRkxCv
— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 22, 2023
Posted: December 22, 2023
One thought on “Canada now has a record 2 MILLION people a month eating at food banks.”
My friend commented: “Early innings of hunger games.” For some it’s bottom of the 9th.
Tom Waits helps me remember why we fight. Take a moment:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXTPuB_0Wf4
